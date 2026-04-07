NSASP Celebrates Month of the Military Child

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Dahlgren School celebrated military children with a special assembly April 7 featuring a proclamation signing by Capt. John Nadder, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP). April is the Month of the Military Child.



After leading students in the pledge of allegiance, Nadder turned over the podium to Ailani, 8th grade. “I think every single one of you is brave and you are all strong,” she told her classmates. “I know it’s hard; you always leave your friends behind. My middle school friends know what I’m talking about.”



While missing friends whose families moved to new duty stations is difficult, she said, it is resilience that defines military children. “The point is that we all get through it and I think we’re very strong. This is a good month to recognize that. Give yourself a pat on the back.”



“That was wonderful,” said Nadder after Ailani concluded her remarks. “Good morning, Dahlgren School. We’re here to celebrate you today.”



Nadder noted the challenges military children typically face: different environments, different schools, different friends. “But you never leave who you had,” he said. “They are always in your hearts.”



Overcoming those challenges makes military children resilient, Nadder said. “You are the sum of your experiences, and that makes you strong.”



There are more than 1.6 million military children in America, according to Department of War statistics. On average, these children move every two to three years. We salute the military children of Dahlgren School, and all military children this April for their sacrifices and for their strength.