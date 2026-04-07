Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter

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Melissa D. Blakesly, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Budget and Appropriations Liaison, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, speaks to finance professionals from AFSC, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and the 72nd Comptroller Squadron during the annual Society of Defense Financial Management, Sequoyah Chapter, Financial Management Professional Development Training Workshop at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., April 7, 2026.