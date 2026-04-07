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    Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter [Image 6 of 6]

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    Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Melissa D. Blakesly, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Budget and Appropriations Liaison, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, speaks to finance professionals from AFSC, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and the 72nd Comptroller Squadron during the annual Society of Defense Financial Management, Sequoyah Chapter, Financial Management Professional Development Training Workshop at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., April 7, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9603778
    VIRIN: 260407-F-YA464-1050
    Resolution: 4448x2959
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter [Image 6 of 6], by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reese speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter
    Reese speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter
    Civilian and uniformed Airmen attend annual SDFM Sequoyah Chapter Financial Management Professional Development Training Workshop at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., April 7, 2026.
    Civilian and uniformed Airmen attend annual SDFM Sequoyah Chapter Financial Management Professional Development Training Workshop at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.,
    Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter
    Blakesly speaks to SDFM Sequoyah Chapter

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