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    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders [Image 7 of 7]

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    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dena McFadden, 316th Wing executive officer and pilot, explains UH-1N Huey flight controls to honorary commander nominees prior to the 2026 Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 7, 2026. The Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commander Program is designed to increase public understanding and support of the Air Force and various military missions through targeted engagement with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9603777
    VIRIN: 260407-F-KQ059-1306
    Resolution: 7767x5178
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders
    Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders

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    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

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