Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Dena McFadden, 316th Wing executive officer and pilot, explains UH-1N Huey flight controls to honorary commander nominees prior to the 2026 Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 7, 2026. The Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commander Program is designed to increase public understanding and support of the Air Force and various military missions through targeted engagement with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)