Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan Receives Good Conduct Award

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Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan for three consecutive years of honorable service during an award ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, March 23, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)