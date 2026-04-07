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    Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan Receives Good Conduct Award

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    Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan Receives Good Conduct Award

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan for three consecutive years of honorable service during an award ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, March 23, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9603543
    VIRIN: 260323-N-FV666-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan Receives Good Conduct Award, by PO2 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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