The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team poses with Kalani High School Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The students asked questions about military service and the performance experiences of the drill team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9602910
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-UD194-2175
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kalani CG JROTC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.