U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, answers questions following a performance in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members personally engaged with students who approached them, sharing their experiences and opportunities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9602904
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-UD194-2147
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kalani CG JROTC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.