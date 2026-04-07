Kalani CG JROTC

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, answers questions following a performance in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members personally engaged with students who approached them, sharing their experiences and opportunities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)