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    Fox Company Day Movement Course [Image 9 of 9]

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    Fox Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Charles Flunder, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Battalion, execute the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2026. The movement course is conducted during Basic Warrior Training and teaches recruits essential skills for navigating obstacles in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9602900
    VIRIN: 260401-M-JM917-1055
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 14.73 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fox Company Day Movement Course [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Recruit, Sweep sweep pull, BWT, Day Movement Course

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