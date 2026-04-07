Fox Company Day Movement Course

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Rct. Charles Flunder, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Battalion, execute the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2026. The movement course is conducted during Basic Warrior Training and teaches recruits essential skills for navigating obstacles in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)