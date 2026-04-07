Fox Company Day Movement Course

Rct. Charles Flunder, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Battalion, execute the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2026. The movement course is conducted during Basic Warrior Training and teaches recruits essential skills for navigating obstacles in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9602900
|VIRIN:
|260401-M-JM917-1055
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|14.73 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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