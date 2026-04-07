Kalani CG JROTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kalani Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet asks U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Amaro, noncommissioned officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team’s Hawaii tour, a question about exhibition drill in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The Kalani JROTC is one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC programs in the nation and in its second year of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)