A Kalani Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet asks U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Amaro, noncommissioned officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team’s Hawaii tour, a question about exhibition drill in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The Kalani JROTC is one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC programs in the nation and in its second year of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9602896
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-UD194-2143
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kalani CG JROTC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.