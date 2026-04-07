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    Kalani CG JROTC [Image 10 of 12]

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    Kalani CG JROTC

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    A Kalani Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet asks U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Amaro, noncommissioned officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team’s Hawaii tour, a question about exhibition drill in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The Kalani JROTC is one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC programs in the nation and in its second year of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9602896
    VIRIN: 260401-F-UD194-2143
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kalani CG JROTC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC

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    drill team
    recruiting
    jbab
    high school
    JROTC

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