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    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children [Image 2 of 3]

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    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn hosted 23 local ABA experts and Humana TRICARE East March 31 to make it easier for our families to get the care they need.
    By bringing together our pediatric and EFMP teams with community partners, we’re streamlining the autism care process. 3rd ID Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin joined the talk, stressing that when our families are supported, our Soldiers can stay focused on the mission.
    We are committed to building a stronger, more connected network so that we can remain your first choice for your family's care. Learn more at https://winn.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Exceptional-Family-Member-Program

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9602891
    VIRIN: 260331-O-WJ404-4246
    Resolution: 5711x3551
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children
    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children
    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children

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    Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children

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    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    readiness
    Autism
    aba
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Air Field

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