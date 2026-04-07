Kalani CG JROTC

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The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. Members of the Drill Team performed for the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Kalani High School, one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC units in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)