Winn leaders, ABA experts join forces to improve access to care for autistic military children

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Winn hosted 23 local ABA experts and Humana TRICARE East March 31 to make it easier for our families to get the care they need.

By bringing together our pediatric and EFMP teams with community partners, we’re streamlining the autism care process. 3rd ID Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin joined the talk, stressing that when our families are supported, our Soldiers can stay focused on the mission.

We are committed to building a stronger, more connected network so that we can remain your first choice for your family's care. Learn more at https://winn.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Exceptional-Family-Member-Program