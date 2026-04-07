Fox Company Day Movement Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Luke, a drill instructor with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs recruits during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9602877
|VIRIN:
|260401-M-JM917-1026
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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