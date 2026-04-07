(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Day Movement Course [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fox Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Luke, a drill instructor with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs recruits during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9602875
    VIRIN: 260401-M-JM917-1024
    Resolution: 3997x5996
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Day Movement Course [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course
    Fox Company Day Movement Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery