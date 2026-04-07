U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Ceremonial Guardsman, exchanges rifles in an overhead toss during a performance in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed for the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Kalani High School, one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC units in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9602874
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-UD194-2098
|Resolution:
|1637x1310
|Size:
|339.66 KB
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.