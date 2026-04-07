Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Ceremonial Guardsman, exchanges rifles in an overhead toss during a performance in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed for the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Kalani High School, one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC units in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)