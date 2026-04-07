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    Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools [Image 8 of 12]

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    Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Ceremonial Guardsman, exchanges rifles in an overhead toss during a performance in Kalani, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed for the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Kalani High School, one of 16 Coast Guard JROTC units in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9602874
    VIRIN: 260401-F-UD194-2098
    Resolution: 1637x1310
    Size: 339.66 KB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Air Force Drill Team performs for three Hawaii high schools
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC
    Kalani CG JROTC

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