Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kapolei High School students take turns posing with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zephrendae Buford, left, and Airman 1st Class Malik Price, right, both ceremonial guardsmen with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 30, 2026. The drill team members spoke on their active-duty military experiences and took photos with the spectators following the drill team performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)