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    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC [Image 7 of 12]

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    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Kapolei High School students take turns posing with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zephrendae Buford, left, and Airman 1st Class Malik Price, right, both ceremonial guardsmen with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 30, 2026. The drill team members spoke on their active-duty military experiences and took photos with the spectators following the drill team performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9602867
    VIRIN: 260330-F-UD194-1393
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
    Drill Team performs for Kapolei High School, JROTC
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    Kalani CG JROTC
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    TAGS

    drill team
    recruiting
    JBAB
    high school
    JROTC

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