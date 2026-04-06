101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) enhances tactical dominance with Aevex Atlas integration at JRTC

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U.S. Army Soldier, Staff Sgt. Aric Andrews, assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) sets up the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments. This rotation marks the first time the Aevex Atlas system has been integrated into training at JRTC, representing a significant milestone in Army modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)