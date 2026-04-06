An 80th Flying Training Wing student pilot watches three T-6 Texan IIs from a Runway Supervisory Unit (RSU) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 13, 2026. RSUs are manned by at least four aircrew members: two instructor pilots, and two students. The streamlined supervision maximizes the effectiveness of aircraft training in the pattern. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9600380
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-SE700-8963
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.