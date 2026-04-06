ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit

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An 80th Flying Training Wing student pilot watches three T-6 Texan IIs from a Runway Supervisory Unit (RSU) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 13, 2026. RSUs are manned by at least four aircrew members: two instructor pilots, and two students. The streamlined supervision maximizes the effectiveness of aircraft training in the pattern. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)