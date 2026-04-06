(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka 

    82nd Training Wing

    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man a Runway Supervisory Unit (RSU) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 13, 2026. RSUs are manned by at least four aircrew members: two instructor pilots, and two students. The streamlined supervision maximizes the effectiveness of aircraft training in the pattern. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9600379
    VIRIN: 260313-F-SE700-9361
    Resolution: 5528x3690
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit
    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit
    ENJJPT student and instructor pilots man Runway Supervisory Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery