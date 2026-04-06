S2AS on Display

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Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, Capability Program Executive for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare, engages with Soldiers at an electromagnetic spectrum kiosk displaying the Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) on March 25, 2026 at AUSA Global Force.



S2AS is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS related-decisions making.