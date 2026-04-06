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    S2AS on Display

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    S2AS on Display

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Kay Edwards 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, Capability Program Executive for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare, engages with Soldiers at an electromagnetic spectrum kiosk displaying the Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) on March 25, 2026 at AUSA Global Force.

    S2AS is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS related-decisions making.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:33
    Photo ID: 9600100
    VIRIN: 260325-O-QS702-9434
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S2AS on Display, by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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