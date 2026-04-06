Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Josiah Arnold, Lt. Vaidehe Shah-Sellars, Spc. Andris Perri, Pfc. Jonathan Rivera, and Spc. Joshua Edgecomb, were among the civilian and military law enforcement personnel receiving awards and recognition on April 2, 2026, from the Fort Drum garrison command team for their professionalism and decisive actions while on duty. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)