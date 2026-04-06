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    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty [Image 5 of 5]

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    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Josiah Arnold, Lt. Vaidehe Shah-Sellars, Spc. Andris Perri, Pfc. Jonathan Rivera, and Spc. Joshua Edgecomb, were among the civilian and military law enforcement personnel receiving awards and recognition on April 2, 2026, from the Fort Drum garrison command team for their professionalism and decisive actions while on duty. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9599881
    VIRIN: 260402-A-XX986-1022
    Resolution: 3767x3712
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty
    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty
    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty
    Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum DES, Military Police, IMCOM, AMC

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