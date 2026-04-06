Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty

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Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, and Christopher Zimmer Sr., deputy to the garrison commander, present awards to Pfc. Jonathan Rivera, Spc. Andris Perri, and Spc. Joshua Edgecomb, with the Fort Drum New York Law Enforcement Company, on April 2, 2026, for their decisive and professional response during a mental health-related medical emergency on post in March. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)