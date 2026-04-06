Spc. Josiah Arnold and Lt. Vaidehe Shah-Sellars were recognized by the Fort Drum garrison command team on April 2, 2026, for their timely and professional response while assisting a distressed family member in the housing area in March. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9599874
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-XX986-1020
|Resolution:
|5020x3591
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty
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