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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew Changes Command [Image 1 of 7]

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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew Changes Command

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    260403-N-EN156-1048 KEYPORT, Wash. (April 3, 2026) Cmdr. Josh McCright arrives to a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, April 3, 2026. During the ceremony, McCright relieved Cmdr. Brad Muskopf as commanding officer of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew. Nebraska is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSGNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9599109
    VIRIN: 260403-N-EN156-1048
    Resolution: 3210x3880
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew Changes Command [Image 7 of 7], by LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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