USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command

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260403-N-MZ309-1098 KEYPORT, Wash. (April 3, 2026) Cmdr. Brad Muskopf meritoriously advances Mitchell Meiers to Torpedoman’ Mate 3rd Class during a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, April 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Josh McCright relieved Muskopf as commanding officer of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew. Nebraska is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSGNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)