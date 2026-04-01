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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command [Image 5 of 8]

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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    260403-N-MZ309-1080 KEYPORT, Wash. (April 3, 2026) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jaden Ellison is awarded his submarine warfare device during a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, April 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Josh McCright relieved Cmdr. Brad Muskopf as commanding officer of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Gold Crew. Nebraska is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSGNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9599092
    VIRIN: 260403-N-MZ309-1080
    Resolution: 4349x2899
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command
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    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Change of Command

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    Nebraska
    USS Nebraska (SSBN 739)
    SSBN
    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9

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