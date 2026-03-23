Kentucky Air National Guardsmen recognized for saving life

Master Sgt. Sarah Cobb (right), aerospace flight and operational medical technician for the 123rd Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Daniel Dierfeldt, chief of aerospace medicine for the 123rd Medical Group, saved the life of an Airman who suffered a cardiac arrest in August 2025, quickly assessing the situation and employing CPR at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky. Both were awarded the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for their actions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9592373
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-DI861-1042
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Guard Airmen earn Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for life-saving actions
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