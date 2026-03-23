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    Kentucky Air National Guardsmen recognized for saving life

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    Kentucky Air National Guardsmen recognized for saving life

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Sarah Cobb (right), aerospace flight and operational medical technician for the 123rd Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Daniel Dierfeldt, chief of aerospace medicine for the 123rd Medical Group, saved the life of an Airman who suffered a cardiac arrest in August 2025, quickly assessing the situation and employing CPR at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky. Both were awarded the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for their actions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9592373
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-DI861-1042
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky Air National Guardsmen recognized for saving life, by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Medical Group

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