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    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event [Image 3 of 6]

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    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 26, 2026) Command Sergeant Major Enrique Gato, assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown speaks to participants registered to compete in a Norwegian Ruck March Event. The event was hosted by the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment.

    The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsjmerket, has a rich history dating back to 1915. It was originally designed as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military, ensuring that they could travel long distances with essential gear and remain ready for combat. Participants tackle the 18.6 mile course while carrying a rucksack weighing at least 24 pounds. The march must be completed within a set time based on age and gender; while the ruck march itself can be challenging with most events seeing a 40 percent completion rate, the sense of accomplishment is immeasurable. Successful finishers earn the prestigious Norwegian Armed Forces Foot March Badge; which is authorized for wear on some U.S. Military service uniforms.

    The Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9592359
    VIRIN: 260326-N-TG517-3061
    Resolution: 5391x3537
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts second annual Norwegian Ruck March Event

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