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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers load and strap into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for transport to an event location as part of the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition March 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9591560
    VIRIN: 260330-A-LO141-6229
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 534.79 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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