Meet Mr. Xavier Archie, a GS-12 Transportation Officer with Area Support Group - Black Sea.
Mr. Archie is described by his leadership as the linchpin for all movement on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. He approaches every challenge with a positive outlook and relentless work ethic. Mission success hinges on the seamless execution of transportation and logistics, and Mr. Archie goes above and beyond to ensure every customer’s needs are not just met but exceeded.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9591554
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-IK992-2798
|Resolution:
|2250x2250
|Size:
|939.8 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Hometown:
|TEMPLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Xavier Archie, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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