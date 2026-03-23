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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Xavier Archie

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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Xavier Archie

    ROMANIA

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Mr. Xavier Archie, a GS-12 Transportation Officer with Area Support Group - Black Sea.

    Mr. Archie is described by his leadership as the linchpin for all movement on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. He approaches every challenge with a positive outlook and relentless work ethic. Mission success hinges on the seamless execution of transportation and logistics, and Mr. Archie goes above and beyond to ensure every customer’s needs are not just met but exceeded.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:23
    Photo ID: 9591554
    VIRIN: 260327-A-IK992-2798
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 939.8 KB
    Location: RO
    Hometown: TEMPLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Xavier Archie, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    army civilian
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Army Civilian Careers
    Civilian

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