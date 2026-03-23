2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

Soldiers strap into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for transport to an event location as part of the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition March 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9591546
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-LO141-6109
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|626.87 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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