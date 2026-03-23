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    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier [Image 14 of 16]

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    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier

    DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Durham, New Hampshire (March 29, 2026) Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, attended the FIRST annual robotics expo hosted by the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Nice observed the event and noted the incredible inspiration and motivation it fostered in the students. Nice's attendance highlights the commitment of current leadership to cultivate the next generation of engineers and technical professionals. FIRST is the world’s leading youth robotics community, delivering hands-on STEM learning that inspires innovation, builds confidence, and prepares kids for life. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9591535
    VIRIN: 260329-N-VG694-1015
    Resolution: 4709x3139
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier [Image 16 of 16], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier
    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier

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    Robotics
    STEM
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