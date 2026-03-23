Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier

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Durham, New Hampshire (March 29, 2026) Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, attended the FIRST annual robotics expo hosted by the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Nice observed the event and noted the incredible inspiration and motivation it fostered in the students. Nice's attendance highlights the commitment of current leadership to cultivate the next generation of engineers and technical professionals. FIRST is the world’s leading youth robotics community, delivering hands-on STEM learning that inspires innovation, builds confidence, and prepares kids for life. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)