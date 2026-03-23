AFSBn-Bragg personnel prepare forklifts for CARC paint application

Personnel with the 406th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Bragg prep forklifts for application of CARC paint. The coating helps protect Soldiers and equipment from environmental hazards, keeping our troops safe and mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9590501
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-A4479-6522
|Resolution:
|587x715
|Size:
|171.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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