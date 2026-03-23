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    AFSBn-Bragg personnel prepare forklifts for CARC paint application [Image 1 of 2]

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    AFSBn-Bragg personnel prepare forklifts for CARC paint application

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Personnel with the 406th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Bragg prep forklifts for application of CARC paint. The coating helps protect Soldiers and equipment from environmental hazards, keeping our troops safe and mission ready.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9590501
    VIRIN: 260316-D-A4479-6522
    Resolution: 587x715
    Size: 171.93 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    AFSBn-Bragg personnel prepare forklifts for CARC paint application
    AFSBn-Bragg personnel prepare forklifts for CARC paint application

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