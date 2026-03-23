Col. Nathanael Joslyn - Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council

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U.S. Army Col. Nathanael Joslyn, commander of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), speaks to members of the Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council at the Patty Jewett Golf Course clubhouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 18, 2026. The event connected the unit with local community leaders while discussing the unit’s mission and role in national security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Fallon Morales)