Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident

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On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of the installation.



"Camp Ripley’s fire department and emergency services were able to contain the fire. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, but crews are establishing a control perimeter," stated [Major Michael J. Popp Director of Plans, Operations and Training at Camp Ripley Training Center].