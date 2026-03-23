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    Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident [Image 3 of 4]

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    Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of the installation.

    "Camp Ripley’s fire department and emergency services were able to contain the fire. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, but crews are establishing a control perimeter," stated [Major Michael J. Popp Director of Plans, Operations and Training at Camp Ripley Training Center].

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9590476
    VIRIN: 260330-Z-KL308-9749
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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