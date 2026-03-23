On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of the installation.
"Camp Ripley’s fire department and emergency services were able to contain the fire. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, but crews are establishing a control perimeter," stated [Major Michael J. Popp Director of Plans, Operations and Training at Camp Ripley Training Center].
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9590476
|VIRIN:
|260330-Z-KL308-9749
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|15
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|0
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Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident
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