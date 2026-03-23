Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Surgeon General of the French Armed Forces

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PARIS – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to Lt. Gen. Jacques Margery (right), Central Director of the French Armed Forces Health Service and Surgeon General of the French Armed Forces during a ceremony held Mar. 23 at the French Armed Forces Headquarters in Paris, France. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3), established in 1982, recognizes excellence and promotes camaraderie among military medical personnel, honoring those who have made significant contributions to Army Medicine. The O2M3 not only honors individual achievements but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and collaboration within the medical community of the military.