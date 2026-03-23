DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific director, meets with Rear Adm. Takehito Sawamura, surgeon general and director for medicine, Maritime Staff Office, Japan Ministry of Defense, during an office call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Brown engaged with Japanese counterparts to strengthen partnerships and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)