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    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 16 of 17]

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    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

    JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, presents a coin to Hospitalman Raven Harris during an all-hands call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Harris was recognized for her superior performance as the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) Administrator, where her efforts directly contributed to a 99% return-to-duty rate for service members post-treatment. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 23:17
    Photo ID: 9589406
    VIRIN: 260324-N-WC492-1401
    Resolution: 1920x1547
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 17 of 17], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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    DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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    Navy Medicine
    Yokosuka Japan
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy
    Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown

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