YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, presents a coin to Lt. Kodjo B. Klousse, division officer for the laboratory department, during an all-hands call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Klousse was recognized for his exceptional leadership of a 54-person laboratory team that executed over 250,000 clinical tests while maintaining full regulatory compliance and accreditation, directly enhancing medical readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9589405
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-WC492-1394
|Resolution:
|1920x1576
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
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