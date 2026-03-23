DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, presents a coin to Lt. Kodjo B. Klousse, division officer for the laboratory department, during an all-hands call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Klousse was recognized for his exceptional leadership of a 54-person laboratory team that executed over 250,000 clinical tests while maintaining full regulatory compliance and accreditation, directly enhancing medical readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)