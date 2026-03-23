YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, addresses Sailors during an all-hands call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Brown engaged with Sailors and staff to recognize performance and discuss mission priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9589403
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-WC492-1360
|Resolution:
|1920x1187
|Size:
|860.19 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 17 of 17], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
No keywords found.