DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, speaks with hospital leadership during an office call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Brown engaged with leaders to discuss medical readiness, healthcare delivery, and operational priorities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)