YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific director, meets with hospital leadership during an office call at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Brown engaged with leaders to discuss medical readiness, healthcare delivery, and operational priorities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9589398
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-WC492-1326
|Resolution:
|1660x949
|Size:
|548.18 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 17 of 17], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
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