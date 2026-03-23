DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, walks with Capt. Torrin Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, through the command suite during a tour of the facility. Brown engaged with leadership to discuss hospital operations and strategic priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)