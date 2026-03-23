YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, walks with Capt. Torrin Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, through the command suite during a tour of the facility. Brown engaged with leadership to discuss hospital operations and strategic priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9589396
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-WC492-1287
|Resolution:
|1156x1920
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 17 of 17], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
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