DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, speaks with Capt. Torrin Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during a tour of the facility. The discussion focused on planned capability upgrades and ongoing renovations to enhance care delivery. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)