YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, speaks with Capt. Torrin Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during a tour of the facility. The discussion focused on planned capability upgrades and ongoing renovations to enhance care delivery. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9589392
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-WC492-1271
|Resolution:
|1809x1032
|Size:
|734.14 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff [Image 17 of 17], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff
No keywords found.