DHN Pacific Rim Director visits USNH Yokosuka, recognizes staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2026) — Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, chief of the Navy’s Medical Corps, and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, receives a briefing from surgical staff during a tour of the operating room at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Brown engaged with Sailors and staff to gain insight into patient care operations and unit workflow. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)