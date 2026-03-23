U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026

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Royal Thai Air Force Group Captain Bundit Burusanont, Deputy Exercise Director, gives opening remarks for the Final Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on March 23, 2026 at Camp Murray, Washington. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)