U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Washington Air National Guard Guardsmen work with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during the Final Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on March 23, 2026 at Camp Murray, Washington. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)