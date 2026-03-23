(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026 [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Guardsmen work with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during the Final Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on March 23, 2026 at Camp Murray, Washington. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9589269
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-XJ318-1007
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026
    U.S., Thai Forces Conclude Final Planning for Enduring Partners 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners
    thailand
    EP26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery