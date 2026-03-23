Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss

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Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, conduct precombat checks and inspections Feb. 23, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The inspections ensured Soldiers and equipment were prepared for a night combined arms live-fire exercise. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to conduct coordinated night attack, defense and counterattack operations while synchronizing direct and indirect fires across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)