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    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss [Image 3 of 18]

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    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Capt. Dakota Burr 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. John Fisher and Pfc. David Rodriguez, assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, emplace aiming stakes during a combined arms live-fire exercise Feb. 23, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to conduct coordinated day and night attack, defense and counterattack operations while synchronizing direct and indirect fires across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9588932
    VIRIN: 260223-A-BO723-3425
    Resolution: 5154x3436
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Dakota Burr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss

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    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    Florida Army National Guard
    Task Force Seminole
    Fort Bliss
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Training & Combat Readiness

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