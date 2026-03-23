Task Force Seminole soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss

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Sgt. Corey Yates, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, communicates with higher headquarters from a support-by-fire position during a combined arms live-fire exercise Feb. 20, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to conduct coordinated day and night attack, defense and counterattack operations while synchronizing direct and indirect fires across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)